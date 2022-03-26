In the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match number three Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. This will be the first game of the season for both the sides. And both PBKS and RCB will be captained by new skippers. Needless to say, both the teams will be eyeing to get off to a winning start. Meanwhile, ahead of the PBKS vs RCB match we take a look at likely playing XIs, key battles and other facts. DC vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 2.

Having struggled over the years, both PBKS and RCB come with a similar record into the 15th season. Like every other season, both the teams will be hoping to start on a positive note.

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other a total of 28 times in the IPL. PBKS hold a slight advantage with 15 wins as compared to RCB's 13. PBKS vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 3.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 3 Key Players

Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Chahar will be the key players for Punjab Kings while in RCB camp all eyes will be on former captain Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 3 Mini Battles

In the PBKS vs RCB game, Harpreet Brar vs Virat Kohli will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Mohammed Siraj vs Shikhar Dhawan. IPL 2022: Five Players Who Can be Top Performers in This Indian Premier League Season

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 3 Venue and Match Timing

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (PBKS vs RCB) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 27, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 3 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match live on Star Sports channels. The PBKS vs RCB match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the PBKS vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 3 Likely Playing XIs

PBKS Likely Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma.

RCB Likely Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mahipol Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma / Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Siraj.

