Confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the spirited Rajasthan Royals (RR) side in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, April 5. The high-voltage clash between Punjab and Rajasthan will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will host their first home game in the IPL 2025. PBKS vs RR Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 Match 18.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have secured back-to-back wins in the IPL 2025. The dominant Punjab side has thrashed the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants in their league stage matches until now. At home, the Shreyas-led side will aim for a hat-trick of wins in their upcoming clash against the 2008 champions RR.

Rajasthan Royals started their IPL 2025 campaign on a poor note. The 2008 champions lost the first two games before they bounced back and crushed the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings to secure their first victory in the IPL 2025. Rajasthan will aim for another victory, whereas Punjab has a great chance to solidify their position in the IPL 2025 standings with a win over the 2008 champions.

Chandigarh Weather Live

The Indian Premier League 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played in Chandigarh on April 5. The much-awaited match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. It will be an evening game as both teams could expect a less hot and humid temperature. Talking about the Chandigarh weather on April 5, the temperature is expected to stay around 35 to 37 degrees Celsius. In the evening, the temperature will drop to 28 to 25 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain on Saturday in Chandigarh. Fans are expected to watch the full-fledged match between the two franchises. PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 18.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report for PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match

The surface at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will heavily favour the batters during the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match on April 5. A high-scoring encounter is expected on the cards. Bowling first will be the ideal decision as the surface settles during the second innings. Bowlers need to vary their lengths.

