After the IPL 2025 mega auction, when Lucknow Super Giants announced Rishabh Pant as their new captain, Pant said during the bidding he was only worried about Punjab Kings. He admitted, 'Mujhe ek hi tension thi, voh thi Punjab Kings' (I had only one tension, it was Punjab Kings). PBKS went on to buy Shreyas Iyer and made him the captain. As PBKS won the first IPL 2025 face-off against LSG, PBKS shared a post on social media with the caption 'Tension toh auction mein hi khatam ho gayi thi' (Tension was done with in the auction). It was a jibe and Pant's statement and went viral on social media. Fans Troll Rishabh Pant For His 'Mujhe Ek hi Tension Thi, Voh Thi Punjab Kings' Comment After His Cheap Dismissal During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Punjab Kings Shares Post Taking Dig At Rishabh Pant's 'Mujhe Ek hi Tension Thi..' Comment

𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 toh auction mein hi khatam ho gayi thi! 😉 pic.twitter.com/TnWcg5MxdM — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)