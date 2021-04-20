Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to open their account in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table as they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 21). The two teams are occupying the bottom two places in the team standings and would be raring to get a victory. While KL Rahul’s men are at the second place with one win in three games, SRH suffered defeats in all their three fixtures so far. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for PBKS vs SRH Dream11. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Bowling has been an issue for Punjab Kings this season with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson taken to cleaners in previous games. Hence, the likes of Chris Jordan and Ravi Bishnoi can find a place in the line-up soon. On the other hand, SRH really has some work to do as two of their three defeats came due to shocking middle-order collapses. To avoid this, Kane Williamson somehow needs to get a place in the playing XI. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further information.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 team should be Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and KL Rahul (PBKS).

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen and they should be David Warner (SRH) Chris Gayle (PBKS) and Mayank Agarwal (PBKS).

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your PBKS vs SRH IPL 2021 fantasy team should be Deepak Hooda (SRH) and Abhishek Sharma (SRH).

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Rashid Khan (SRH), Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman (SRH), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) and Riley Meredith (PBKS).

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (SRH), KL Rahul (PBKS), David Warner (SRH), Chris Gayle (PBKS), Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Deepak Hooda (SRH), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman (SRH), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Riley Meredith (PBKS).

KL Rahul (PBKS) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas, Rashid Khan (SRH) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

