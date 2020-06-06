PCB Announces Hiked Contract List for Women Cricketers; Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Diana Baig Earn Promotions

Pakistan Cricket Board logo | (Photo Credits- Twitter @TheRealPCB)

Lahore, June 6: Left-arm spinner Anam Amin and middle-order batter Omaima Sohail are the new entries in the "significantly improved, enhanced and performance-based" womens central contract list for 2020-21 announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Diana Baig are the three players to get promotions at the back of their international performances in last season. In addition and following a review of the 2019-20 season, the PCB has decided to retain Bismah as captain till the end of the 2020-21 season.

However, it has also been decided not to renew the contract of head coach Iqbal Imam who will now resume his duties in the high performance set-up. Iqbal's replacement will be made through an advertisement process, stated the PCB media release. Pakistan vs England 2020: PCB to Seek Govt Clearance for ENG Tour Preparatory Camp.

The nine-member central contracts list, comprising three categories, comes into effect from July 1 along with an inaugural nine-member emerging contract list as part of PCB's efforts to raise the profile of women's sport. The nine central contracts see an increase of 33 per cent in the monthly retainers of the Category A players, while players in Category B and C will receive 30 and 25 per cent rise, respectively.

"The selection committee had detailed deliberations prior to announcing the central contracts. International performances over the past 12 months, fitness standards and the players' ability to contribute in both white-ball formats were key measures that formed the criteria for the selection," Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of the national women's selection committee.

"We had to take some tough decisions and would like to emphasize and encourage those who have missed out to take this as an opportunity to improve their game and make a strong comeback."

Women's central contract list 2020-21:

Category A – Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B - Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz

Category C - Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar and Omaima Sohail.

Women's emerging contract list 2020-21: Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah