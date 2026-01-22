The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found itself at the centre of a fresh controversy following the release of a promotional video for the upcoming white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia. Intended to build anticipation for the PAK vs AUS T20I 2026, the clip has instead drawn significant backlash for what many interpret as a subtle yet pointed dig at India's recent 'no-handshake' controversy with Pakistan teams. The video, released on Wednesday, has quickly circulated across social media platforms, sparking a renewed debate over the often-strained cricketing relations between the two nations. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Responds to India's 'No-Handshake' Policy With Pakistan Across Competitions, Says 'Whatever Happens, It Will Happen On An Equal Footing'.

PCB's Promotional Video For PAK vs AUS T20Is

PCB’S PROMO FOR PAKISTAN AND AUSTRALIA T20I SERIES. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SOdxYmfeji — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) January 21, 2026

The Controversial Reference

The promotional video, which aims to portray Pakistan as a hospitable host for visiting Australian fans, features actors exploring local culture and interacting with residents. Pakistan's T20I captain, Salman Ali Agha, also makes a brief appearance, reinforcing the message of warmth and welcome. However, it is the concluding moments of the advertisement that have ignited the most significant debate. In the final scene, a tourist exits a taxi without shaking hands with the driver, who then playfully calls him back, remarking, "Handshake bhool gaye aap, shaayad humaare padosiyaan ke wahaan rukhe the." This line, which translates to "You forgot the handshake, perhaps you stayed at our neighbour's place," has been widely interpreted as a direct reference to India's stance.

Background to the 'No-Handshake' Policy

The context behind this controversial remark stems from a reported policy adopted by Indian cricket teams to avoid post-match handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts. This approach was first observed during the 2025 Asia Cup and has reportedly continued across various men's, women's, and Under-19 matches. Reports suggest that this policy was implemented following the Pahalgam attacks in April 2025 and subsequent military operations. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has largely remained silent on the matter, the perceived snub has been a point of contention in Pakistan. Asia Cup 2025 Controversies: From No Handshakes To No Trophy Handover To Team India, Check List of Controversies That Marred The Tournament.

Reactions and Implications

The inclusion of the line in an official promotional video has been met with sharp criticism from Indian cricket fans online, who have accused the PCB of unnecessarily politicising a sporting event. While some view it as light-hearted banter, many feel that an official board's promotional material should maintain a neutral tone, especially given the sensitive nature of India-Pakistan relations. This incident follows a similar controversy in October 2025, when a now-deleted promotional video by Kayo Sports, featuring Australian cricketers, also appeared to mock India's no-handshake stance, further highlighting the sensitivity surrounding this issue in the cricketing world.

As both nations prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup, such off-field controversies risk overshadowing the spirit of the game. The PCB's decision to incorporate this reference, whether intended as humour or provocation, has undoubtedly ensured the video's widespread attention, but at the cost of reigniting a sensitive diplomatic and sporting debate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (The Real PCB). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2026 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).