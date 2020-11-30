Netizens paid tribute to late Australian cricketer Philip Hughes on his 32nd birth anniversary. On November 27, 2014, the left-handed batsman lost his life after getting smashed by a bouncer in the Sheffield Shield game. Following the ill-fated incident, Hughes was taken to hospital where he breathed his last. The tragedy left the cricket world shell-shocked as Hughes was touted to become the next big thing in Australian cricket. The top-order batsman possessed a solid technique, and his ability to read the game made him an even greater asset. With such skillset, Hughes could have done wonders, but he lost his life at the age of 25. Phillip Hughes 6th Death Anniversary: Steve Smith, Michael Clarke and Others Pay Tribute to Late Australian Cricketer.

Born on November 30, 1988, Hughes made his Australia debut in a Test match against South Africa in 2009. He immediately stamped his authority to scoring an impressive 75 at Wanderers. In the very next game, the southpaw became the youngest batsman ever to smash centuries in both innings off Test match. Four years later, the dasher scored a brilliant century on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. He even was also going strong in what proved to be his last outing on the cricket field. The opener was batting at 63 in Sydney when the disastrous incident happened. Owing to the fact, netizens trended #63notout on Hughes' birthday.

Speaking of Hughes international career, the batsman scored 1535 runs in 26 Test matches with the help of three centuries. He also scored 826 runs in 25 ODIs with two tons and four fifties.

