Netizens paid tribute to late Australian cricketer Philip Hughes on his 32nd birth anniversary. On November 27, 2014, the left-handed batsman lost his life after getting smashed by a bouncer in the Sheffield Shield game. Following the ill-fated incident, Hughes was taken to hospital where he breathed his last. The tragedy left the cricket world shell-shocked as Hughes was touted to become the next big thing in Australian cricket. The top-order batsman possessed a solid technique, and his ability to read the game made him an even greater asset. With such skillset, Hughes could have done wonders, but he lost his life at the age of 25. Phillip Hughes 6th Death Anniversary: Steve Smith, Michael Clarke and Others Pay Tribute to Late Australian Cricketer.

Born on November 30, 1988, Hughes made his Australia debut in a Test match against South Africa in 2009. He immediately stamped his authority to scoring an impressive 75 at Wanderers. In the very next game, the southpaw became the youngest batsman ever to smash centuries in both innings off Test match. Four years later, the dasher scored a brilliant century on his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. He even was also going strong in what proved to be his last outing on the cricket field. The opener was batting at 63 in Sydney when the disastrous incident happened. Owing to the fact, netizens trended #63notout on Hughes' birthday.

Alive In Hearts!!

Tragic Incident!!

On this day of 2014, Philip huges died off misreading with Sean Abott's ball 💔#63notout #PhilipHughes pic.twitter.com/gfSW9Ay35X — Uday Kiran (@uk_4_you) November 27, 2020

Stellar Record!!

Youngest to score hundred in both innings of a Test match - 🇦🇺Philip Huges 20y 96d 🌴G Headley 20y 262d 🌴G Sobers 21y 226d 🇮🇳S Gavaskar 21y 273d Happy Birthday Huges. pic.twitter.com/Y2CXh28j46 — Chinmay 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rit_111_) November 30, 2020

Fans Remembering The Day!!

Exactly On this day, 6 Years ago Philip Huges died Struck in the Neck by the Ball 🏏😢#63NotOutForever #PhillipHughes pic.twitter.com/426fqV4CsB — Manoj (@ManojTrend) November 27, 2020

Did You Know!!

DID YOU KNOW???? When "Philip Huges" died #NewZealand opted not to bowl a single bouncer against #Pakistan In the whole day as a tribute to him. This is one of the reason Why "No one hates this team.❤🌴🌹 pic.twitter.com/RYFNUtAvVl — ZAFAR ABBAS 🍁 (@xafar_) November 4, 2020

RIP!!

#philiphuges unfortunate demise was a loss for cricket.....may your soul rest in Peace @CricketAustrala — Amrut pandurang wasekar (@wasekamrut) November 27, 2019

Speaking of Hughes international career, the batsman scored 1535 runs in 26 Test matches with the help of three centuries. He also scored 826 runs in 25 ODIs with two tons and four fifties.

