Tributes poured in on the sixth death anniversary of late Australian cricketer Philip Hughes. On this day in 2014, Hughes lost his life after getting hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield game. Hughes was batting on 63 when the ill-fated incident took place. He was then taken to hospital where he breathed his last. Steven Smith, Michael Clarke and others paid tributes.

“I’m still wearing our cap bro. Miss ya everyday,” wrote Clarke on Instagram. “Miss you bruz. #408 63*,” wrote Steve Smith. Hughes was 25 when he lost his life on the cricket field. Check out the tributes pouring in for the last Australian cricketer.

RIP Philip Hughes

Micael Clarke's Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Clarke (@michaelclarkeofficial)

Steve Smith's Tribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

#63notout

The sixth anniversary of the passing of Phillip Hughes. To give tribute to Phil, @Nepal_Cricket played a 'Memorial Match' and took his bat and jersey to the top of Mt. Everest in 2015. We miss you Phil. Smile in Peace. 💐 📹: https://t.co/EM24SKfAPT#63notout | #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/fO6E94mWTa — Nepal Cricket (@Nepal_Cricket) November 26, 2020

63*

A freak cricket accident ...Takes a life..So Sad ...So young ... Black day for cricket..#63notout pic.twitter.com/h8sA5RK8EW — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) November 27, 2020

While batting Hughes was hit on the neck, He then collapsed on the ground and was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The late cricketer was then rushed to Sydney hospital, where he went into coma as he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).