Sydney, March 2: Australia’s internet regulator has announced it may compel search engines and app stores to block artificial intelligence services that fail to implement mandatory age-verification systems. The warning from the eSafety Commissioner comes after a review found that more than half of the leading AI platforms have not yet made public any steps to comply with new safety regulations due to take effect next week.

The move represents one of the most aggressive global efforts to regulate AI companies. From March 9, internet services in Australia—including major tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and various companion chatbots-must restrict users under the age of 18 from accessing content related to pornography, extreme violence, self-harm, and eating disorders. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to AUD 49.5 million, or approximately USD 35 million. Social Media Ban in Australia: Over 4.7 Million Accounts Linked to Children Under 16 Deactivated Within Days, PM Anthony Albanese Hails Companies’ ‘Meaningful Effort’.

Enforcement Through Digital Gatekeepers

The eSafety Commissioner’s office indicated that it is prepared to use its full range of powers against "gatekeeper services." This includes taking action against platforms like Apple’s App Store and Google’s search engine if they continue to provide access to AI services that violate the new Australian code.

Regulators expressed specific concern regarding "companion chatbots," which often use emotional manipulation and advanced techniques to encourage excessive usage among minors. While Australia has not yet reported specific instances of chatbot-linked violence, the regulator has received reports of children as young as 10 engaging with these AI tools for up to six hours a day.

Compliance Gaps Among Major AI Providers

A review of the 50 most popular text-based AI products revealed that only a minority are currently prepared for the deadline. Only nine platforms have rolled out or announced formal age-assurance systems, while another 11 have implemented blanket content filters or opted to block Australian users entirely to remain compliant.

Among the larger players, OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude have begun introducing age-assurance measures. However, the review found that 30 platforms have taken no apparent steps to follow the new rules. Notably, Elon Musk’s xAI tool, Grok, currently lacks both age-assurance measures and text-based content filters, according to the findings.

Global Precedent for Youth Safety

This crackdown follows Australia's landmark decision in December to ban social media for teenagers, a move prompted by growing concerns over youth mental health. Industry experts suggest that AI platforms are now facing similar scrutiny as researchers warn that these interactive tools may be more harmful to minor's mental well-being than traditional social media. Australia Social Media Ban: From Facebook to TikTok, List of Apps Banned by Anthony Albanese-Led Govt for Children Under 16.

Jennifer Duxbury, head of policy at internet industry group DIGI, noted that while the regulator is attempting to notify services of the new rules, the legal responsibility ultimately lies with the providers. Academics from RMIT University added that many of these tools were designed without sufficient safety controls, suggesting that regulators must now step in to define the boundaries of acceptable AI interaction with children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).