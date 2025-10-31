Alyssa Healy dropped a massive retirement hint after Australia suffered a defeat to India in the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final in Navi Mumbai on October 30. The defending champions and record-time winners of the ICC Women's World Cup title were totally outplayed by India, with the Women in Blue pulling off a record run chase in front of a packed audience at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Alyssa Healy was answering a question by Mel Jones if several members of the current Australian team would not be around for the next ODI World Cup and she said, "I won't be there," seemingly confirming that this was her last World Cup. Alyssa Healy Drops Jemimah Rodrigues' Easy Catch During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Alyssa Healy Drops Massive Retirement Hint

