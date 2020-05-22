PIA Flight Crash: PM Imran Khan, Shoaib Akhtar and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity Condole Deaths, Offer Support to Victims

Imran Khan and Shoaib Akhtar and Others From Pakistan Sports Fraternity Reacted to PIA Flight Crash in Karachi (Photo Credits: IANS/Getty Images/Twitter)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar extended their deepest condolences to the families of those tragically passed away after a Pakistan passenger plane carrying around 99 passengers, including eight crew members, fatally crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday (May 22) afternoon. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, Airbus A320 plane, was flying from Lahore to Karachi and was preparing to land when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area close to the Model Colony in Malir. “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased,” said Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain and PM while Wasim Akram called it ‘a national tragedy.’ Pakistan: PIA Flight A-320 From Lahore to Karachi Crashes Near Jinnah International Airport, Casualties Feared.

PM Imran was also joined by several other members of the Pakistan sports fraternity, who took to social media to condole the deaths and also offer prayer and support to the families of the deceased while also praying for the swift recovery of those injured. “Just heard the devastating news of PIA plane crash. May Allah bless every soul we lost in this. It was flying Lahore to Karachi & crashed just before landing,” said Akhtar.

Shocked and Saddened! PAK PM Imran Khan Reacts

Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar Reacts to Devastating News

Just heard the devastating news of PIA plane crash. May Allah bless every soul we lost in this. It was flying Lahore to Karachi & crashed just before landing. Inna lillahi wa inna elaihi rajaoon.#PIAplanecrash — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 22, 2020

Shoaib Malik Offers Prayers for Lives Lost

In the midst of great suffering, we witness yet another devastating tragedy. This loss will continue to remind us the sanctity of human life & the many adversities we encounter. Thoughts & prayers for their families & loved ones. May ALMIGHTY bless them all eternal peace Ameen. — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) May 22, 2020

Mohammad Hafeez Offers Condolences

Saddened to hear the news about #PIAPlaneCrash in karachi, condolences to all families 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) May 22, 2020

Another former captain Mohammad Yousuf prayed for Allah to bless “every soul we lost in this.” They were also joined by Wasim Akram, Mohammad Hafeez, Ramiz Raja and many others.

Mohammad Yousuf Prays for Allah to Blass Every Soul

Just heard the devastating news of PIA #planecrash . May Allah bless every soul we lost in this 💔😪 انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 22, 2020

Wasim Akram Calls Incident National Tragedy

A National tragedy, one of which I never thought I would witness. My family & I pray survivors of the plane and the houses below and for the families directly affected by this tragic event. I also grieve with my county as we watch such tragic scenes unfold before our eyes. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 22, 2020

Ramiz Raja: Heart Weeps for the Souls Lost

Heart weeps for the souls lost in the plane crash at Karachi airport. How many more lives do we have to sacrifice to satiate 2020’s killing urge! Want this year to end today!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) May 22, 2020

Saeed Ajmal Offers Condolences to Families of Passengers & Crews

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear the news of the PIA plane crash in Karachi. My sincere condolences are with the families of the passengers & crew staff. May allah bless departed souls Ameen. — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) May 22, 2020

According to reports, the pilot had complained of some technical problem before losing contact with the Civil Aviation Authorities (CIA) just a minute prior to the incident. The flight was close to landing before it came down on housing area near the Jinnah Garden. The death toll from the crash is, however, still uncertain with reports mentioning that security and rescue forces have been deployed in the incident area.