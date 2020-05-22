PIA Flight Crash: PM Imran Khan, Shoaib Akhtar and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity Condole Deaths, Offer Support to Victims
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar extended their deepest condolences to the families of those tragically passed away after a Pakistan passenger plane carrying around 99 passengers, including eight crew members, fatally crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday (May 22) afternoon. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, Airbus A320 plane, was flying from Lahore to Karachi and was preparing to land when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area close to the Model Colony in Malir. “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased,” said Pakistan’s World Cup-winning captain and PM while Wasim Akram called it ‘a national tragedy.’ Pakistan: PIA Flight A-320 From Lahore to Karachi Crashes Near Jinnah International Airport, Casualties Feared.

PM Imran was also joined by several other members of the Pakistan sports fraternity, who took to social media to condole the deaths and also offer prayer and support to the families of the deceased while also praying for the swift recovery of those injured. “Just heard the devastating news of PIA plane crash.  May Allah bless every soul we lost in this. It was flying Lahore to Karachi & crashed just before landing,” said Akhtar.

Another former captain Mohammad Yousuf prayed for Allah to bless “every soul we lost in this.” They were also joined by Wasim Akram, Mohammad Hafeez, Ramiz Raja and many others.

According to reports, the pilot had complained of some technical problem before losing contact with the Civil Aviation Authorities (CIA) just a minute prior to the incident. The flight was close to landing before it came down on housing area near the Jinnah Garden. The death toll from the crash is, however, still uncertain with reports mentioning that security and rescue forces have been deployed in the incident area.