Plunket Shield 2019-20 Called off Amid Coronavirus Threat, Wellington Named Champions

Wellington Named Champions (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus outbreak has certainly put a brake on major cricket events all around the world and the latest tournament to get affected by this disease is Plunket Shield 2019-20, New Zealand’s prime First-Class tournament. Two rounds of the tournament were still left to be played. However, the tournament all called off amid COVID-19 threat and thus, Wellington have been champions on the virtue of being at the points table. Coronavirus Scare: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19.

New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) chief executive David White said the decision was taken on the basis of medical advice along with the tightening of travel restrictions by the New Zealand government. "The strong consensus within NZC is that extra measures need to be taken to safeguard both the health and well-being of the New Zealand cricket family and the wider public interest," said White.

"We're informed the risk is very real; the pace of change is great - and we have a duty of care to not only our staff and players but our communities as well," he added. With 83 points from six matches, he added. With 83 points from six matches, the Wellington-based side were placed at the top of the team standings and were also the firm favourites to clinch the title. Devon Conway was the standout performer of the side as the right-handed batsman scored 707 runs and finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Recently, New Zeland’s Tour of Australia was also called off due to the epidemic threat. Kane Williamson and Co’s next international assignment will get underway on June 10 when the Blackcaps will tour Scotland and it will interesting to see whether the series will be played without any obstacles or not.