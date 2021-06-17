The Premier League on June 16, 2021 (Wednesday) announced the fixture for the upcoming EPL 2021-22 season. The Premier League 2021-22 season will begin on August 14, 2021, with a local derby between newly-promoted Brentford and their London rivals Arsenal. The season will be played till May 22, 2022. Meanwhile, fans searching on how to sync their Google, Apple and other calendars with EPL 2021-22 match schedule can scroll down below for details. EPL 2021-22 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download.

Manchester City are the defending champions and will once again hope to retain the title, aiming to win their fourth top division championship in five years. Pep Guardiola’s men will travel to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their season opener before facing the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their first seven games. From Chelsea to Manchester United, Here’s Who the Big Six of EPL Would Face in Their Opening Matches.

How To Set Premier League 2021–22 Fixtures & Live Matches Time Table Calendar Alerts

You can log on to https://pl.ecal.com/ and select all Premier League Matches, Fixtures, or schedules of individual clubs of your choice and receive time-table notifications and other relevant messages on your Google, Apple, Outlook and other calendars. This way you can keep up to date with Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for Gameweek deadlines and ePremier League (ePL) for details on qualification and the finals right on your mobile.

EPL Calendar Sync (Photo Credits; Premier League)

The upcoming Premier League season will have three new teams as Norwich and Watford confirmed their place in England’s top division a year after being relegated. Meanwhile, Brentford will be playing Premier League football for the first time in their history. The EPL 2021-22 season will also see the return of fans after spectators were allowed in the last two game weeks of the previous campaign.

