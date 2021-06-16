The Premier League on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) announced the fixtures and timetable for the 2021-22 footballing season. The EPL 2021-21 season begins on August 14, 2021, with a clash between newly-promoted Brentford and Arsenal and the opening weekend has some mouth-watering lashes as City travel to Tottenham and Manchester United play traditional rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, fans searching for EPL 2021-22 time-table, fixtures, full schedule and match timings can scroll down below. Download EPL 2021-22 Schedule in PDF For Free.

Defending champions Manchester City have a daunting task in their opening game of the new campaign as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in their first fixture in North London before facing the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their first seven games. Pep Guardiola’s team will be hoping to retain the title and win their fourth championship in five years. Premier League 2021-22 Fixtures Released, Manchester City to Begin Title Defence Against Tottenham Hotspur on August 14.

Premier League 2021-22 Fixtures

🗓 Happy #PLFixtures day 🗓 All 380 matches for the 2021/22 season are out now 😍 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2021

Norwich City and Watford have earned promotion back into the Premier League a year after going down while Brentford will be playing in England’s top tier for the first time in 74 years. The league will also see the return of fans following the lockdown restrictions after spectators returned to stadiums in the final two fixtures of the previous season.

