Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars in the finals of Pakistan Super League 2020 to lift their maiden title on November 18, 2020. Babar Azam was the star for Karachi as his brilliant half-century took his team cruised to a five-wicket win over the first-time finalists. Karachi had finished second in the league stage and secured a place in the summit clash after a win in Qualifier 1 while Lahore Qalandars came all the way through the Eliminator. PSL 2020: Shahid Afridi Requests Haris Rauf to Bowl Slow After 'Unplayable Yorker'.

Lahore Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar win the toss and opted to bat first and were given a great start by openers Tamim Iqbal and Fakhar Zaman. But the team lost their way in the middle overs as they lost six wickets for less than 50 runs. A late flurry from Shaheen Afridi helped the Qalandars to a score of 134/7.

Chasing a modest target, Karachi Kings lost Sharjeel Khan early but Babar Azam and Chadwick Walton steadied the ship with the former scoring a brilliant half-century. The Pakistan batsman scored 63 runs off 49 deliveries as he guided his team over the line to the coveted trophy. Dilbar Hussain and Haris Rauf bowled good spells but it wasn’t enough for the Qalandars.

Finally, the CHAMPIONS of #HBLPSLV 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 What a match, what a journey!! Thank you so much guys for your love & support throughout this entire journey... 😍 And, Deano this one is for you!!! 🙏🏻#KarachiKings #YehHaiKarachi #PhirSeTayyarHain #KKvLQ #PSLFinal #DoItForDeano pic.twitter.com/RSP9CpYGdz — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) November 17, 2020

This was the first time that both the teams had made it to the finals of the competition and Karachi Kings came out on top in the battle of wills. Their bowlers showed great character after a poor start while their batsmen were brilliant on the night. Karachi Kings are the fourth si9de to lift the PSL trophy in the league’s five-year history.

