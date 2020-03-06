PSL 2020: Kamran Akmal Drops Simple Catch During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match, Leaves Fans in Disarray

Kamran Akmal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rawalpindi, March 6: Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal is drawing a lot of flak on social media after he dropped a simple catch during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). Kamran plays for Peshawar Zalmi and in their match against Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night, Kamran dropped a sitter sending social media in a tizzy with fans questioning his acumen.

During the penultimate over of Quetta's chase, tailender Sohail Khan skied one off Hasan Ali. Kamran ran to his right settling nicely under the ball only to see it graze his gloves and hit the ground. The team needed an improbable 50 runs from 10 balls. Kamran Akmal Drops Another Easy Catch During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2020 Match; Twitterati Troll the Wicket-Keeper, Post Funny Memes and Jokes.

Watch Video: Kamran Akmal Drops Simple Catch

KAMRAN AKMAL PUTS DOWN ANOTHER ONE ❌ Sohail Khan managed to hit it high up into the night sky but Kamran Akmal couldn't take it #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/Hj4HdvhfxU — Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 5, 2020

His effort even left the commentators flabbergasted and Twitter users accused him of "deliberately" dropping the catch, with some even calling him the "worst wicketkeeper" in the history of the game. The 38-year-old has been trying to get back into the national team for years, but has not played international cricket since April 2017.

In last year's PSL, he had finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46. The wicketkeeper-batsman had recently said that he will call it a day from international cricket when he feels the time is right. In total, Kamran has so far represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is.