Kamran Akmal Drops Another Easy Catch During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2020 Match; Twitterati Troll the Wicket-Keeper, Post Funny Memes and Jokes

Kamran Akmal Drops Another Easy Catch (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kamran Akmal and trolling certainly go hand in hand as the wicket-keeper batsman often becomes the victim of memes and jokes due to his on-field blunders. On many previous occasions, the senior Akmal has faced criticism for his dismal show with the gloves and he worsened the things during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators clash in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The 37-year old dropped an easy catch during the game and gave a lifeline to Sohail Khan. Well, this incident gave netizens another chance to take a dig at Akmal and they didn’t take long in doing so. Darren Sammy Named Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Next Two Seasons, Wahab Riaz to Take Over As Captain.

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the second innings when Sohail Khan failed to connect a big hit off a delivery from Hasan Ali and the ball went straight up in the air. Akmal was well placed under the ball and Sohail’s ouster from the crease was on the cards. However, the Lahore-born cricketer spilled the catch and the batsman survived. Well, this wasn’t the first occasion when Akmal dropped a sitter behind the stumps and the fans also highlighted his previous failures. Have a look.

KAMRAN AKMAL PUTS DOWN ANOTHER ONE ❌ Sohail Khan managed to hit it high up into the night sky but Kamran Akmal couldn't take it #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain #CricketForAll pic.twitter.com/Hj4HdvhfxU — Cricingif (@_cricingif) March 5, 2020

Except 1 match how did kamran akmal done in this PSL and what about KA keeping ? — Kashi Khan (@Kashi_cute70) March 6, 2020

Kamran Akmal must be eyeing a record of dropped catches, cause he literally put this down. https://t.co/rI5xPcm0kT — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 6, 2020

Thank you Kamran Akmal for bringing back our childhood https://t.co/Xwgq2JkJd5 — Straight Cut (@NewGenFan) March 6, 2020

Well, the incident didn’t had a great effect on the match as Peshawar Zalmi clinched the match by 30 runs. Batting first, the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi posted 170 runs in their allotted 15 overs, courtesy, a quick-fire century from Shoaib Malik. In reply, the Quetta batsmen weren’t able to put up a great batting display and could only manage 140 runs, losing the game by 30 runs.