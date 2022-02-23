Defending champions Multan Sultans would be up against Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier of Pakistan Super League 2021-22. The match would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both these teams have had quite a lot of success and memorable games in the group phase, which explains why they finished top two on the points table. Now, it is time for the knockout phase of the tournament, which could only mean that the competition would start becoming more intense from here on. Multan Sultans, who have had a brilliant campaign this season, lost just one game and it came against Lahore Qalandars on February 11. Mohammed Rizwan's side would go out on a mission, not only aiming to make it to the final with a win but also to avenge that 52-run defeat. Haris Rauf 'Slaps' Lahore Qalandars Teammate Kamran Ghulam During PSL 2022 Match Against Peshawar Zalmi, Watch Viral Video

Qalandars, on the other hand, too had a pretty impressive group phase and now, it's time that their young skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi show his magic in the knockouts. Afridi, who is known for his exploits with the ball, showed his prowess with the willow in his side's final group game. He would once again play a crucial role for his team. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 23, 2022 (Monday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match online for fans in India.

