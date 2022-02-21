Fast-bowler Haris Rauf was seen slapping his teammate from Lahore Qalandars Kamran Ghulam after the latter dropped the catch during match against Peshawar Zalmi. After Kamran dropped Hazratullah Zazai few balls later in the same over Haris Rauf dismissed Mohammad Haris. And when the team gathered to celebrate the fall of the wicket, Haris Rauf slapped Kamran. The bowler appeared angry but by the looks of it his teammate took it lightly. Later in the innings, when Kamran inflicted a run out Haris Rauf was seen hugging him. The video is now going viral.

All is Well That Ends Well!

Parents saying we love you and showing affection after they beat the shit out of you. Haris Rauf To Kamran Ghulam pic.twitter.com/YCj7TopMZ5 — Teto Patiyaa 🇵🇰 (@Pola_620) February 21, 2022

