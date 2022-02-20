Multan Sultans would lock horns with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2021-22 on Sunday, February 20. The match would be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Flying high after an impressive 117-run victory over Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans would fancy their chances of finishing the league stage with a win. Mohammad Rizwan's side have been dominant all season and barring just one defeat, Multan Sultans have looked very confident and it can be said that they are one of the best sides this season. Ahead of the playoffs, a victory over Islamabad United would give them a world of confidence. Rashid Khan Receives Guard of Honour As He Bids Goodbye to PSL Franchise Lahore Qalandars for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Series (Watch Video)

Islamabad United, on the other hand, head into this clash with a 66-run loss to Lahore Qalandars. Their progress to the playoffs is not guaranteed yet, with them having to face the defending champions in a must-win game and also depend on other outcomes. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2022 (Sunday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United match online for fans in India.

