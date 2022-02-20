Rashid Khan received a guard of honour as he bid goodbye to his Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars as he departed for Bangladesh to join up with his Afghanistan teammates for an ODI and T20I series. This was after Lahore Qalandars' victory over Islamabad United. The gesture was a heartwarming one as his teammates thanked him for his efforts for the franchise so far in PSL 2022.

