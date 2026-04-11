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The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season continues this weekend as the Punjab Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match of the tournament. The afternoon fixture is scheduled for Saturday, 11 April, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, offering fans an important clash between two sides looking to climb the league standings. You can follow the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard here.

Where to Watch in India PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming: TV and Digital

Following the high-profile merger of major media entities, the broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 in India remains streamlined.

Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 1 Hindi to catch the action with expert commentary in multiple languages.

PBKS vs SRH Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform, which resulted from the consolidation of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, offers various subscription tiers, including mobile-only and 4K premium plans. Guwahati Weather and Rain Forecast for RR vs RCB IPL 2026.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Competition Indian Premier League 2026 (Match 17) Date Saturday, 11 April 2026 Start Time 15:30 IST (Toss at 15:00 IST) Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Live TV Telecast Star Sports Network Free Live Streaming JioHotstar App and Website

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Preview

Entering their second home fixture of the campaign, the Punjab Kings will aim to capitalise on their familiarity with the Mullanpur surface. Sunrisers Hyderabad travel north seeking to utilise their traditionally aggressive batting line-up to secure crucial away points.

Because the match begins at 15:30 IST, the evening dew factor, which often dictates strategy in night games, will be virtually non-existent. This will ensure that the captains' tactical decisions at the toss are focused purely on pitch conditions, setting the stage for an even contest between bat and ball under the warm afternoon sun.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).