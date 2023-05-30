The sixteenth edition of IPL has been nothing but a blockbuster, with Chennai Super Kings winning the final, beating Gujarat Titans to lift their fifth title in the history of the tournament. The season has seen some standout performers. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami were among the ones who won the season awards after the IPL 2023 final. See the full list of award winners of IPL 2023 here. MS Dhoni Settles his IPL Retirement Debate After CSK’s IPL 2023 Title Win, Says Will Try to Play Another Season.

Yashavi Jaiswal Wins Emerging Player Award

“Can PujaraBall, can BazBall - we simply call him JaisWall!” 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/bA86vEIMYK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 29, 2023

Shubman Gill Named Season's Most Valuable Player

Shubman Gill is the MVP of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/gQ0FOMayca — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Winner

Mohammad Shami seals the IPL with the Purple Cap. All the best for the WTC Final now, Shami! pic.twitter.com/AJsi5vcUWu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Winner

Shubman Gill wins the Orange Cap. One of the finest individual performances in history! pic.twitter.com/d7Mm76Ycff — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

Delhi Capitals Win Fair Play Award

Delhi Capitals wins Fair Play Award. Ajinkya Rahane receives on their behalf. pic.twitter.com/1smQmZq5kd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

Joint Winners of Pitch and Ground Award

Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens win the Pitch and Ground Award. pic.twitter.com/tJLP8Gg5eK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

