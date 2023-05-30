MS Dhoni has, for now, settled his IPL retirement debate after Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final on Monday, May 29. The CSK captain's future has been something which has been talked about for a long time. Fans, along with experts, speculated that it would be the final season for Dhoni, with the latter occasionally dropping subtle hints. However, he had a clearer answer on his IPL future after CSK's five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the summit clash in Ahmedabad. Answering a question by commentator Harsha Bhogle, Dhoni said, "Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. " MS Dhoni Lifts Ravindra Jadeja After All-Rounder's Last Over Heroics in IPL 2023 Final vs Gujarat Titans, Video Goes Viral.

Watch MS Dhoni Speak on His IPL Future:

"The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded, I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple," added the CSK captain. CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Video Highlights: Watch Ravindra Jadeja Hit Winning Runs in Last Over to Help Chennai Super Kings Win Fifth Title.

MS Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain in IPL history alongside Rohit Sharma with CSK winning a fifth title. Ravindra Jadeja produced the goods with a six and four off the final two balls to help Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to get to the finish line.

