Qatar National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Qatar have lost all three games they have played in the Gulf T20 Championship and they will be looking to reverse this trend when they face UAE in the latest fixture. The side has lacked rhythm and not much has gone right for them so far. They head into the game on the back of a six-wicket loss over Kuwait while they were easily defeated against the likes of Saudi Arabia and Oman as well. Opponents UAE got the better of Kuwait in the last match, their third win on the bounce. They lead the points table with 6 points and remain the team to beat so far. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

UAE openers Tanish Suri and Muhammad Wasim have been getting the scores so far for the team and it will not be a surprise if they dominate in the powerplays again. Alishan Sharafu and Asif Khan have also managed to get some runs under their belt which has helped the side. In terms of bowling, Muhammad Jawad Ullah and Junaid Siddique should be the wicket-taking options.

Imal Liyange scored 69 against Kuwait in the last match while the rest of the unit did not score much. The team will want the top order to contribute as much as possible with batting letting them down so far. Himanshu Rathod and Muhammad Zaman have been amongst the wickets but the unit needs to work on their economy rate.

When is Qatar vs UAE Match in Gulf T20I Championship 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

Qatar will take on the United Arab Emirates in match 12 of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on Wednesday, December 18. The Qatar vs United Arab Emirates match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai and it starts at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report.

Where to Watch Qatar vs UAE, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 in India because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India won't be able to watch Qatar vs United Arab Emirates live telecast on any TV channel. For the Qatar vs UAE online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Qatar vs UAE, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024. Fans in India will be able to watch Qatar vs United Arab Emirates live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but will need to have a match pass for the same, which costs Rs 19. Fans can also purchase a tour pass worth Rs 59 to watch live streaming of all matches in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on FanCode. UAE should secure a routine win here with Qatar lacking quality to compete.

