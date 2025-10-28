ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Match 87 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27, will see the United Arab Emirates national cricket team take on the United States of America national cricket team on October 28. The UAE are currently occupying the bottom place at eighth place, while the USA are leading the ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 points table, and will want to extend their lead over second-placed Scotland, who are also on 30 points. USA Defeat Nepal By 106 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27; Harmeet Patel Takes Six Wickets as United States of America Register Dominant Victory

United Arab Emirates, who sit last in the standings, have played the least number of matches thus far, winning just three out of 16, and losing 13. UAE qualified for ICC T20 WC 2026, and will want to take inspiration from their own campaign and get back to winning ways in home conditions.

Meanwhile, the United States of America are coming off a dominant win over Nepal in their last ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 on Sunday, and will look to keep their momentum. Smit Patel and Milind Kumar starred for USA, with 75 and 70, respectively, pushing the side's total to 262. While in bowling, Harmeet Singh stole the limelight, claiming six wickets to stop Nepal under 156.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Details

Match United Arab Emirates vs United States of America Date October 28 Time 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode

When is United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

United Arab Emirates will lock horns against the United States of America in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match on Tuesday, October 28. The UAE vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and commence at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Suspends USA Cricket Board For Breaching Obligations As Member of International Cricket Council.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For UAE vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the United Arab Emirates vs United States of America ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 19 to watch the UAE vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).