Qatar National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online: The Qatar National Cricket Team is set to go up against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, November 8. The QAT vs AFG three-T20I series will conclude on November 11, with all matches taking place in Doha, Qatar's capital city.

Qatar are coming off a decent ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifiers 2025-26, having finished fourth in the Super Six stage. Qatar managed to qualify from Group A as the second-best team and gave a scare to better-ranked teams in the Super 6s.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming off a 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe, where the visitors dominated across all departments in all three matches against the hosts.

QAT vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 Viewing Option Details

Series QAT vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 Date November 8 Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venues West End Park International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is QAT vs AFG 1st T20I 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Qatar national cricket team will take on the Afghanistan national cricket team in QAT vs AFG 1st T20I 2025. The Qatar vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2025 will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 8, and starts at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch QAT vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast partners for the QAT vs AFG 2025 T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of Qatar vs Afghanistan cricket matches on TV channels. Read below to check QAT vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 online viewing options.

How to Watch QAT vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the AFG vs BAN 2025 T20I series with FanCode as the digital rights holder. Users can find the QAT vs AFG 1st T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass (Rs 39).

