Led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Quetta Gladiators are all set to feature in the Pakistan Super League 2022 season. The team will be hoping for better fortune this season as they featured on the number six position last year in PSL 2021. The team ended the season with only four points in their kitty as they only had four points in their kitty. QG coach Moin Khan will be surely looking out for ways to get his team to a winning start in this season of PSL. Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get PSL 7 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The team had retained four players ahead of the PSL 2022. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah were retained by the team. On the other hand, James Vince, Shahid Afridi came into the team as trades both Multan Sultans. Iftikhar Ahmed who played for Islamabad United in PSL 2021 also arrived in team QG. Let us have a look at the schedule and squad for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022.

Quetta Gladiators Schedule for PSL 2022

Date Match Time (IST) Venue January 28 Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 07.30 pm Karachi January 29 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators 07.30 pm Karachi January 31 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans 07.30 pm Karachi February 03 Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United 07.30 pm Karachi February 07 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 07.30 pm Karachi February 12 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 07.30 pm Lahore February 13 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 07.30 pm Lahore February 15 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 07.30 pm Lahore February 18 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 03.30 pm Lahore February 20 Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 02.30 pm Lahore

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 2022:

James Vince, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi, Ahsan Ali, Noor Ahmed

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).