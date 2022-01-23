Pakistan’s premier Twenty-20 competition returns as Pakistan Super League season 7 will kick off later this month. PCB announced Pakistan Super League 2022 schedule in December 2021. PSL 2022 will take place from 27 January to 27 February with Karachi hosting the first 15 matches in the first leg of the tournament while Lahore staging the remaining 19 matches along with the playoffs and the finals. Meanwhile, you can download the PSL 2022 Full Schedule in PDF Format from here. The evening matches will start at 08:30 PM IST while the afternoon games will be played at 02:30 PM IST. PSL 2022: 25 Pc Crowd to Be Allowed for Karachi-leg Matches.

This will be the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League and defending champions, Multan Sultans will take on hosts and 2020 champions Karachi Kings at the National Stadium. Karachi will host the first leg of the competition from January 27 to February 7 then the action will shift to Lahore where the remaining league stage will be completed along with the playoffs from February 10 to February 27.

PSL 2022 Schedule

Six teams will face off against each other over the course of a month as they look to become the top T20 team in Pakistan. Over the years, five teams have won the competition, with only Islamabad United being the only team to lift the trophy twice.

