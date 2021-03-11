Right before the IPL 2021, all the franchises have been active on social media and this also includes the Rajasthan Royals. A couple of days ago, the Rajasthan Royals asked the fans to name the best player in 2025. Ravindra Jadeja also came up with an interesting reply to the same. Ravindra Jadeja has been away from cricketing action for a while now due to an injury. He had undergone surgery and has been quite active on social media. Very often does the Chennai Super Kings is seen putting up videos of his practice and also has been commenting on various posts. Ravindra Jadeja Hits the Nets, Works on His Batting and Bowling Skills After Two Months.

Talking about Ravindra Jadeja, it was today that the all-rounder hit the nets for the first time after two months. The Chennai Super Kings player had injured his thumb while batting against Mitchell Starc. With this, he was not included in the Test and T20I series against England. Now, let's have a look at the post shared by Rajasthan Royals and Ravindra Jadeja's comment below:

Here's the snapshot of the same below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NoOneKnows (@no1knows_memes)

Earlier today, Ravindra Jadeja also posted a video of himself where he was seen sweating it out in the nets. Jadeja was seen batting in the nets and the short clip shared on social media was captioned with the words, "Feeling good. holding bat n ball after two months #gettingready #focusonyourself."

Here's the video below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindra jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

The IPL 2021 will begin on April 9, 2021. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game against Punjab Kings on April 12, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium. The fans will not be allowed to watch the game in the first few games of IPL 2021.

