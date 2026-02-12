At the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the "Azzurri" produced one of the most clinical performances of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far, dismantling Nepal by 10 wickets. While the bowlers set the tone by skittling Nepal for 123, the headlines were once again stolen by the opening pair and brother duo: Anthony and Justin Mosca. Nepal vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17.
The brothers, who grew up in the Sydney suburb of Moorebank, shared an unbeaten 124-run stand to chase down the target with more than seven overs to spare. Their partnership is becoming the backbone of an Italian side making its historic debut in a major cricket tournament.
Mosca Brothers Finish it in Style
The Mosca brothers finish it in style! 🇮🇹🔥
A dominant 10-wicket triumph over Nepal as Italy register their first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win 👏
Statement made. History created.
Next on ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/aLGrwgVX5o pic.twitter.com/lKwkG3OSxX
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2026
Sydney Roots and Italian Heritage
Anthony (34) and Justin (31) are third-generation Italian-Australians. Their grandparents migrated from Italy to Australia in the mid-20th century, but the family maintained a deep connection to their heritage, largely through a shared passion for the Italian national football team.
Growing up in south-west Sydney, the brothers initially dreamt of being the next Paolo Maldini or Roberto Baggio. However, the Australian summer naturally led them to cricket. They spent their childhood honing their skills in their "Nonna’s" front yard, often drawing her ire for staining the walls with tennis ball marks.
Mosca Brothers: Player Profiles
|Feature
|Anthony Mosca
|Justin Mosca
|Age
|34
|31
|Batting Style
|Right-hand Batter
|Left-hand Batter
|T20I Debut
|12 July 2022 vs Greece
|12 July 2022 vs Greece
|Football Idol
|Paolo Maldini
|Roberto Baggio
|Professional Life
|Woodwork Teacher / Carpenter
|Physical Education Teacher
|Role in Team
|Aggressive Opener
|Opening Batter
Anthony Mosca Shows his Hitting Skills
Anthony Mosca unleashes carnage!💥
Unleashes a brutal slog-sweep over deep midwicket — all the way into the second tier at the Wankhede 🚀"
That’s a statement shot as Italy raise their 50 in style!
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #NEPvITA | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/aXFUSs9ucD pic.twitter.com/U6NGIWevzI
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2026
The Professional Path
Before their international call-up, both brothers established themselves in the competitive world of Australian grade cricket. Anthony, a right-handed batter, played for the Sydney Cricket Club before moving to Tasmania to represent New Town. Off the field, he has worked for over a decade as a carpenter and currently teaches woodwork at a juvenile justice centre. Who is Aamir Kaleem? Meet Oldest Player in T20 World Cup History.
Justin, also a top-order batter, balances his cricket with a career as a physical education teacher. He is known for his aggressive approach at the crease, a trait that was on full display during his blistering 72* against Nepal.
Justin Mosca Shows his Power
Justin Mosca takes charge and hits Karan KC for half a dozen! 🏏
The Italian openers have given their team a flying start in this chase. 🇮🇹
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #NEPvITA | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/aXFUSs9ucD pic.twitter.com/kUIUbf5NYO
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2026
Representing the Azzurri
The opportunity to play for Italy arose through the Manenti brothers (Ben and Harry), fellow Italian-Australians who paved the way for heritage players to represent the Mediterranean nation. The Moscas made their T20 International debuts in July 2022 against Greece.
For the brothers, wearing the Italian jersey is a tribute to their family’s history. Justin famously grew out his hair to mimic the flowing locks of Italian football legends as a nod to the "Azzurri" culture.
Italy Cricket Team's Next Match
Italy’s dominant win over Nepal has placed them in a strong position within Group C. With the Mosca brothers providing consistent, explosive starts, the team is quickly shedding its "minnow" tag. Their next major challenge comes on 16 February, when they face England.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).