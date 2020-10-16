Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Rajasthan Royals in their next assignment of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 17 (Saturday). Both sides certainly had contrasting campaigns in the tournament so far, and it will be interesting to see what their clash will result. With five victories in eight games, Virat Kohli's RCB are third in the team standings and are on the right track to lift the title. On the other hand, the Men in Pink are occupying the seventh place with the three wins in the eight outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for RR vs RCB IPL 2020 match 33. RR vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 33.

Just like the previous seasons, batting has been RCB's strength this year too. Openers Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal have given good start consistently while skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers showcased their prowess in the middle order. With the ball, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Chris Morris have been excellent. RR vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Jofra Archer and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Speaking of RR, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have utterly lost the plot after the first couple of games. Though Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes showcased some form recently, they need to perform even better to remain in the playoff race. Coming to the positives, all-rounders Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia have done well in all departments and will like to extend their good run.

RR vs RCB Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Without any surprises, Royal Challengers Bangalore are bookmarkers' choice over Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming match. As per Bet365, RCB are placed at 1.72 while RR have been given a higher price of 2.10.

RR vs RCB Predictions: Who will win?

Going by the recent performances of both sides, RCB are the definite favourites to win the encounter. However, Rajasthan can't be ruled out of the contest with players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the ranks.

Notably, RCB registered a comfortable eight-wicket triumph when these two sides met earlier this season. Hence, they will take the field with a lot of confidence, and will aim to replicate their heroics. At the same time, Rajasthan will look for change of fortunes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).