The lacklustre Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match number 33. The two teams have had a contrasting fortune in the Dream11 IPL 2020. RCB has been in a terrific form in this IPL 2020 and the Royals after winning a couple of games have slipped drastically. The team has been on a losing spree ever since. While Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to the winning spree and of course look better on the points table, Virat Kohli’s men will be looking to keep up with their momentum and seal a spot in the playoffs of the IPL 2020. Now, check out seven things you have to know about the interesting fixture. RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 33rd Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore Look to Get Tactics Right as They Face Rajasthan Royals.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on each other on 22 occasions. The two teams have had an interesting head-to-head record with Virat Kohli's men winning nine-game and 10by RR. Three of them ended with a draw.

RR vs RCB Key Players

RCB would have Virat Kohli and AB de Villers as the key players. Whereas for the RR would have Jofra Acher and Sanju Samson who could be outstanding performers

RR vs RCB Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs Virat Kohli will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Riyan Parag vs Washington Sundar could be another battle within the main contest.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2020 Match 33 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 25th between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RR vs RCB Match Timings

The Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match 33 will start at 03:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 03:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 02:00 pm.

RR vs RCB Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

RR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs

RR Probable Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

RCB Probable Playing 11: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot/Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 06:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).