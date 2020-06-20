Kabul, June 20: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Saturday shared a heartfelt message on Twitter for his mother after she died due to prolonged illness. Rashid had earlier appealed to his fans to pray for his mother.

"You were my home my mother I had no home but you. I can't believe you are no more with me, you will missed forever. Rest In Peace #MOTHER," Rashid tweeted. Rashid Khan’s Mother Passes Away After Prolonged Illness, Hashmat Shahid & Fans Offer Condolences to Afghanistan Spinner.

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْنَ You were my home my mother I had no home but you . i can’t believe you are no more with me you will missed forever . Rest In Peace #MOTHER 😢😢 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 18, 2020

Fellow cricketers and commentators sent their condolences to Rashid. "The pain of losing someone who loved us selflessly is always impossible to comprehend. Your mother will always be watching over you Rashid. My deepest condolences to you and your family. May her soul Rest in Peace!" said Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar in reply to Rashid's tweet.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also wrote about Rashid's loss. "Inna liallahi wa inna ilaihi rajioun. May Allah give you and your family the strength to ease your pain brother."

Rashid's Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted: "Our condolences to Rashid Khan & his family during this tough time. Stay strong, Rashid! May her soul rest in peace."

Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators said: "Extremely saddened to hear the passing of your mother. Accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. May the deceased find eternal peace & the family the strength to bear the great pain. RIP"

Pakistan players, including the likes of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Ahmed Shahzad, also expressed grief.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).