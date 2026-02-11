An absolute clinical performance by Australia with the ball, thanks to Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa, who claimed four wickets each to help Travis Head and Co an easy win over Ireland, who, apart from the first innings, never looked into the contest. Ireland lost Paul Stirling due to an injury, which further pegged the Irish team back in their chase of 183.
Despite a collapse, George Dockrell and Lorcan Tucker have managed to keep Ireland in the hunt. Both have added 44 off 37 runs and taken the attack to the bowlers. Paul Stirling's condition remains unknown; this will be the last recognised pair for Ireland.
OUT! Nathan Ellis is on fire, getting his third wicket in just his second over. Benjamin Calitz went for the pull, but managed to drag the ball onto his stumps for a 4-ball 2. In his first-over, Ellis claimed the wickets of Curtis Campher and Ross Adair.
Ireland are off to a poor start, with captain and star batter Paul Stirling retired hurt. Stirling took a single while limping and soon went off the field. The Irish captain was unavailable for fielding in the first innings.
Thanks to late hitting by Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett, Australia have managed to reach a par score, which the Travis Head-led side will be satisfied with after a middle-order collapse. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 45, while Matt Renshaw and Josh Inglish scored 37 each.
OUT! Just as Australia were looking to up the ante, Mark Adair removes the dangerous Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis went for yet another big shot, but time luck evaded the batter as the all-rounder gave a simple catch to a fielder in deep off a low full toss.
Despite losing quick wickets in the middle, Marcus Stoinis and Matt Renshaw have managed to keep the Australian innings afloat. Both have added 41 runs in 33 balls, which has set a platform for the lower-order batters to some hard swinging.
OUT! Harry Tector removes the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, and Australia sees them in a slump. Maxwell tried to cut but could only manage an edge to the keeper. Josh Inglis and Cameron Green managed to get starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Matt Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis are crucial for Australia here.
Despite Travis Head's departure early, Australia's aggressive intent has not backed down. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis have taken the attack to the Irish bowlers, with both batters mostly dealing in boundaries in their 30-odd run partnership.
Australia have a new opening pair, with Travis Head partnering with Josh Inglis. Mitchell Marsh is missing out due to a groin injury, with Head becoming the stand-in captain. Meanwhile, the SA vs AFG match has gone into a second super-over. Catch all the action here.
Australia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Australia begins its ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against a resilient Ireland side at the R. Premadasa Stadium. The former champions enter the tournament under significant pressure following a recent 3-0 series whitewash by Pakistan and a mounting injury list that has sidelined their iconic Big Three pace attack. Meanwhile, Ireland is seeking redemption after a narrow 20-run defeat to co-hosts Sri Lanka in their opening fixture.
For the first time in nearly a decade, Australia will compete in a major tournament without the formidable trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and the retired Mitchell Starc. Injuries have ruled out Cummins and Hazlewood, forcing captain Mitchell Marsh to rely on a secondary pace unit led by Nathan Ellis, who has only recently recovered from a hamstring strain.
The shift in personnel suggests Australia will lean heavily on spin in the Sri Lankan conditions. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, despite his own recent groin concerns, is expected to lead the attack alongside left-armers Matthew Kuhnemann and Cooper Connolly.
Ireland Eyeing an Upset
Ireland arrives in Colombo with a squad boasting continuity, featuring 12 players from the previous edition. Although they struggled at the death against Sri Lanka—conceding 59 runs in the final four overs—the Irish showed they could compete with the world's best.
Captain Paul Stirling and Harry Tector remain the anchors of a batting line-up that has historically enjoyed playing the underdog role against major nations. With the Premadasa pitch expected to offer turn, Ireland’s trio of spinners will be crucial in their attempt to secure a historic victory. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online
AUS vs IRE Squads
Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Ireland National Cricket Team: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young