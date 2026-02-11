Australia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Australia begins its ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against a resilient Ireland side at the R. Premadasa Stadium. You can find the Australia National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The former champions enter the tournament under significant pressure following a recent 3-0 series whitewash by Pakistan and a mounting injury list that has sidelined their iconic Big Three pace attack. Meanwhile, Ireland is seeking redemption after a narrow 20-run defeat to co-hosts Sri Lanka in their opening fixture. Australia vs Ireland Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 14.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Australia will compete in a major tournament without the formidable trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and the retired Mitchell Starc. Injuries have ruled out Cummins and Hazlewood, forcing captain Mitchell Marsh to rely on a secondary pace unit led by Nathan Ellis, who has only recently recovered from a hamstring strain.

The shift in personnel suggests Australia will lean heavily on spin in the Sri Lankan conditions. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, despite his own recent groin concerns, is expected to lead the attack alongside left-armers Matthew Kuhnemann and Cooper Connolly.

Ireland Eyeing an Upset

Ireland arrives in Colombo with a squad boasting continuity, featuring 12 players from the previous edition. Although they struggled at the death against Sri Lanka—conceding 59 runs in the final four overs—the Irish showed they could compete with the world's best.

Captain Paul Stirling and Harry Tector remain the anchors of a batting line-up that has historically enjoyed playing the underdog role against major nations. With the Premadasa pitch expected to offer turn, Ireland's trio of spinners will be crucial in their attempt to secure a historic victory.

AUS vs IRE Squads

Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Ireland National Cricket Team: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young