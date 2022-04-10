Ravi Ashwin came to bat with RR at 67/4 in 9.5 overs. He stitched a 68-run partnership with Shimron Hetmyer to get them back into the game. Ashwin then decided to retire from the match allowing Riyan Parag to complete the innings. He became the first player in the history of IPL to get retired out.

Had to be Ashwin. A first retired out in the IPL. If it’s in the rule book, why not. Tactical game awareness > Set notional patterns. Well done, sir. #RRvLSG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 10, 2022

