Ravi Ashwin put up an exhibition of high-class spin bowling on the Day 2 of the second Test to rattle England’s top-order at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The veteran off-spinner dismissed Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence and Ben Stokes cheaply as the Three Lions lost six wickets inside 90 runs. Alongside tightening India’s grip over the match, Ashwin’s stellar spell also added another feather to his already illustrious hat. By dismissing Stokes and taking his third wicket of the game, Ashwin overtook Harbhajan Singh to become Indian bowler with second-most Test wickets on home soil. India vs England Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 2.

Stokes’ dismissal was Ashwin’s 266th Test wicket on Indian soil and subsequently, Harbhajan, with 265 Test scalps at home, was drafted to the third place in the elite list. Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble continues to top the charts with 350 wickets. The Chennai-born spinner has been a cornerstone of Indian Test team ever since making his debut in 2011, and his record in this format of the game is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Notably, he is just ten short of becoming the fourth Indian bowler to take 400 Test wickets. Given his red-hot form in recent times, he should get the milestone by the fourth Test. Rishabh Pant Catch Video: Team India Wicket-keeper Takes a Stunning One-Handed Diving Catch to Dismiss Ollie Pope.

Meanwhile, India are firmly placed in the driver’s seat with England reeling at 106/8 at tea on the second day. They are still 223 runs behind India’s first-innings total and bouncing back from here would be a daunting task. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co would be on cloud nine and will like to wrap up the game as soon as possible to level the series 1-1.

