Ravi Ashwin Resumes Training Outdoors After Relaxation of COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions (Watch Video)

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credits: Instagram/Getty Images)

Ravichandran Ashwin returned to the nets for a short bowling session at a local cricketing facility in Chennai after the government eased some restrictions, which had been in place earlier, for its lockdown phase 4. The 33-year-old social media shared a video of bowling at the nets and captioned it “baby steps” suggesting that he was finally bowling after staying at home for the last two months. India has been under a complete lockdown since March 24 and is currently in its fourth phase of the shutdown. But the government, in its declaration to extend the shutdown until May 31, relaxed some restrictions depending on the zones. Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls How His Coach Predicted His Future in International Cricket.

Among the facilities allowed to reopen, like grocery salons, parlours and factories, were also the sports complex and stadiums. The facility where Ashwin practised his bowling was also open allowing the off-spinner to roll his arm after a gap of two months. “One step at a time!!! Baby steps,” he captioned a video of him bowling at the nets. Ashwin wasn’t bowling using his normal run-up – understandable as he was out of action for the last two months – bur chose to do some roll-over of the arm at the nets. R Ashwin Reveals How MS Dhoni Boosted His Confidence During 2013 Champions Trophy.

Ravichandran Ashwin Trains Outdoors

View this post on Instagram One step at a time!!! Baby steps 🤩🤩 A post shared by Stay Indoors India 🇮🇳 (@rashwin99) on May 20, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

Meanwhile, with cricketing activities suspended, Ashwin, like many other sports personalities has been busy on social media by engaging with the fans and also hosting live interview sessions with others from the same fraternity. Recently, the World Cup-winning off-spinner held a chat session with Sanjay Manjrekar for which he widely praised by popular broadcaster Harsha Bhogle with Mr Bhogle even calling Ashwin a future cricket commentator.

Ashwin last played in the first of a three-match Test series against New Zealand and finished with figures of 3/99 as India lost the Test by 10 wickets. He was dropped for the remaining two Test matches in favour of Ravindra Jadeja but lost both and succumbed to a 0-3 whitewash in the Test series.