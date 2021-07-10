Ravi Ashwin will take field for Surrey starting Sunday (July 11) against Somerset in the final Group 2 match in 2021 County Championship. Ashwin has been named in the 13-member Surrey squad. The Indian spinner is in the country preparing for Test series against hosts England which starts from August 04 onwards. Surrey posted a video of Ashwin on Twitter in which the spinner said it was privilege for him to represent the side. India vs Sri Lanka New Schedule: ODI and T20I Series Revised Dates Announced.

“I am so privileged to be having the badge on. I have heard and wondered what the London counties are all about. Even though it’s only for a game, I am delighted to share this dressing room,” Ashwin said.

Watch Video:

👋 Hi, @ashwinravi99! "It's my absolute privilege to play for Surrey" A live stream of Surrey's meeting with Somerset will be available at 11am BST on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Oqf3kTZiwA — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 10, 2021

Ashwin replaces Australia’s Sean Abbott is the squad who is out injured. “Indian all-rounder Ravi Ashwin will join the group for this match only. Sean Abbott was originally expected to be Surrey’s second overseas player in this fixture, alongside Hashim Amla, but a hamstring injury sustained during the LV= County Championship meeting with Gloucestershire ended his time at The Kia Oval early,” Surrey posted on their website.

“Ashwin had remained in the country following India’s World Test Championship final last month. He will meet up with India’s Test squad following this match ahead of their Test series with England, which is not due to start until the 4th August. The fourth match of that series will be played at The Kia Oval between 2nd – 6th September, still more than seven weeks away,” the statement read.

