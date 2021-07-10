India's tour of Sri Lanka 2021 which comprises of three ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021. The bilateral series was postponed after two Sri Lanka squad members tested covid positive.

India vs Schedule ODI Series Schedule India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2021 – ODI series S.No. Date Match Venue 1 18th July 1st ODI Colombo 2 20th July 2nd ODI Colombo 3 23rd July 3rd ODI Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series Schedule

India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2021 – T20I series S.No. Date Match Venue 1 25th July 1st T20I Colombo 2 27th July 2nd T20I Colombo 3 29th July 3rd T20I Colombo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)