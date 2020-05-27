Ravi Shastri Birthday Special: From Historic Test Series Win in Australia to ODI Triumph in South Africa, Listing out India’s Memorable Wins Under Coach Shastri

Ravi Shastri (Photo Credits: File Image)

Former India all-rounder and head coach of the national cricket team, Ravi Shastri celebrates his 58th birthday on May 27, 2020 (Wednesday). Born in 1962, Ravi carved a successful career for himself despite his limitations. He started out as a left-arm spin bowler who could bat before transforming himself into a batting all-rounder. He reached peak at the World Championship of cricket in 1985 where he also declared the Champions of Champions for his batting exploits. Shastri was also part of the World Cup-winning 1983 team that lifted India’s first-ever World Cup title. He started out as a lower-order batsman but was promoted to the top where he excelled for many years.

His batting flamboyance and dependency made the media herald him as India’s next best captain once the great Sunil Gavaskar retires or steps down as captain. Shastri was even made the vice-captain of the India national team but unfortunately never became the captain despite serving as vice-captain several captains. But what was missed in national colours came to light in Indian domestic circuit where Shastri led a young Bombay team, without its international superstars, to a stunning Ranji Trophy victory in 1993-94.

Shastri announced his retirement from international cricket in 1994. His first tryst with the national team in a non-playing role came in 2007 when he was appointed as the manager of the team for their tour of Bangladesh in 2007. Shastri then served as the member of the ICC Cricket Committee from 2009-2016 and also as a cricket commentator before being appointed as the director of the national team in 2014. He stepped down from the position in 2106 but was selected as the head coach in 2017. Take a look at some of his memorable wins as a coach.

Test Series Win Over Australia 2018-19

India beat Australia 2-1 in the 2018-19 Test series to record their maiden Test series win in Australia. Shastri thus became the first Indian coach – and Virat Kohli first Indian captain – to win a Test series on Australian soil.

ODI series Win Over South Africa 2018

When India travelled to South Africa in 2018 the series was poised as India’s best chance to secure a series win in the Protea land. India were the No1 ranked side in both Test and ODIs. But succumbed to a 1-2 defeat in the Test series. India next played a six-match ODI series and thrashed a young South Africa 5-1 to claim their first-ever ODI series win in South Africa.

Sri Lanka Whitewash in 2017

Virat Kohli was still stepping into a vacant shoe as a full-time India captain while Shastri had just been appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team and was travelling to Sri Lanka for his first assignment. But India faced little difficulties in conquering the Lanka Island and returned home with a tour whitewash in Shastri first series as the head coach.

India clean-swept the Test series 3-0, the ODIs 5-0 and also won the one-off T20I match to complete a 9-0 series whitewash and inflict on Sri Lanka their first-ever tour whitewash at home.

ODI Series Win in Australia 2018-19

India had clinched the Test series and recorded a historic feat and were eyeing a similar milestone in the ODIs with the subcontinent side yet to win a bilateral ODI series against Australia. But the hosts were aiming for revenge and did exactly that in the first ODI beating India by 34 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

However, Virat Kohli inspired his side to level the scores at Adelaide and take the series to a decider at Melbourne. India won at Melbourne and in the process registered their maiden bilateral ODI series win against Australia. The victory also consolidated their World No 1 status and etched Shastri’s name into folklore as the first Indian coach to taste ODI series victory in Kangaroo land.

11 Successive Home Test Series Wins & South Africa Clean-sweep

India were already at the brink of scripting a record when South Africa visited for a three-Test and T20I series. India thrashed South Africa 3-0 in the Test series and completed a clean sweep to record 11 successive Test series wins at home, a record unmatched by any other team in cricket’s history. It was also a memorable occasion for Shastri as his team also became the first Indian team to register a clean sweep in a Test series against South Africa.

Day-Night Test Match

India declined to play a day-night Test in South Africa, did the same in Australia and also in England. It looked almost as embarrassing that the World No 1 Test team and a cricketing powerhouse were reluctant to play a day-night Test – cricketer’s latest revolutionary thing! But under Shastri’s watch, India did that too. When Bangladesh came for a Test tour in November, India invited them for a pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens. It was a historic occasion and Shastri and his team ensured India won too by a mammoth margin.