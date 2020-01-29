Ravindra Jadeja Drops an Easy Catch to Hand Mitchell Santner a Lifeline During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2020, Twitterati Shocked at the Misfield

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja is known as one of the best fielders in the Indian cricket team. Seldom are the times that Jaddu has dropped a catch and gives a lifeline to the batsman. However, everyone has an odd day and the Indian all-rounder too had one during the third T20I between India and New Zealand which is currently underway at Seddon Park in Hamilton. This was when Jasprit Bumrah was handling the bowling duties for India and Mitchell Santner was batting. The Indian all-rounder dropped an easy catch and that surprised the netizens to no extent. The social media users posted tweets after Ravindra Jadeja missed an easy catch. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

This was on the third ball of the ninth over where Jasprit Bumrah bowled a cutter. Santer’s bat got a leading edge and Jadeja came running from the backward point to grab that one. Sadly the all-rounder failed to get a hold of it. This came as a big surprise for the fans and they reacted to the same. Check out a few reactions below:

Jadeja dropped a catch. When did that happen last? #NZvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 29, 2020

DROPPED! Jadeja spilled a tough chance running backwards and Santner gets a life on 8! 🇳🇿 74/2 (9.3) #NZvIND — Cricketkeeda (@Cricketkeeda10) January 29, 2020

Stop the press! Jadeja just dropped a catch.#NZvIND — Suyash! (@SuyashBirje) January 29, 2020

This T20 for India boils down to Sir Jadeja willing to win it or not. #NZvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) January 29, 2020

Wtf is happening in the country Bigg Boss season 13 got extended, Airlines are suing Kunal Kamra back to back & today Ravindra Jadeja dropped a catch but you guys are busy with Global warming,climate change & CAA. Shame #NZvIND — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 29, 2020

Talking about the game, Kane Williamson won the match and the Indians to bat first. After failing in the first two matches, Rohit Sharma finally got going and scored 65 runs. Virat Kohli was the second-highest scorer for the team as he contributed with 38 runs more. India put up a total of 179 runs for the loss of five wickets.