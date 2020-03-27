Ravindra Jadeja Urges People to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'Runout Matt Hona' (See Post)

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and various sporting competitions have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. People have been advised to stay inside their homes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which has taken lives of more than 20,000 people across the globe. Sports stars have been coming forward to do their bit and raise awareness about the situation. The latest sportsperson to talk about the issue in Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. Sachin Tendulkar in a Video Message Urges Public to Cooperate With Government and Doctors Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'Only They Can Help You Recover'.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder shared a video on his Instagram account to spread awareness about the recent coronavirus outbreak. ‘Stay safe, stay at home. Runout matt hona.’ The 31-year-old captioned his post. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Watch Video

Jadeja posted a video of himself running out Australian batsman Usman Khawaja during India’s tour in 2019 at Adelaide Oval. The Australian cricketer hit Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery to the point region and looked for a quick run. But Jadeja moved swiftly to his left, picked up the ball and threw the ball to the non-striker's end for a direct hit to dismiss Khawaja. ‘

With all of India urged to stay indoors at all-time, Jadeja posted this video to share the same message and encourage Indians to follow the PM’s orders for the next 21 days. Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for three weeks in the country to combat the coronavirus pandemic.