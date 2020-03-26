Sachin Tendulkar in a Video Message Urges Public to Cooperate With Government and Doctors Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'Only They Can Help You Recover'

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video message amid COVID-19 crisis. (Photo Credits: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

In a video message former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged fellow citizens to cooperate with government and doctors amid the coronavirus crisis. Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a 30-second video in which he talked about the importance of following the government and doctors’ advise to stay safe from COVID-19 virus. “The government and doctors are the best judges on how to handle #COVID19. Everyone should adhere to their treatment advice,” tweeted Tendulkar as he tagged Ministry of Health. Sachin Tendulkar Urges People to Remain Indoors During Lockdown, Says ‘We Are Not on Holidays’.

Thousands viewed the video in no time as Twitter users retweeted it to spread the message. At the beginning of the video, Tendulkar says, “As we go through a tough phase, it is important that all of us cooperate with each other.”

The former cricketer also talks about reports of coronavirus patients running away from hospitals. “There are reports of patients running away from hospitals after being tested positive (for coronavirus). For those who have been advised to follow home quarantine instructions are roaming outside. This will not help you or the community,” the legendary cricketer added. List of Sports Personalities Who Have Contributed Towards Coronavirus Relief Fund: Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Federer, Ganguly and Others Come Forward in Fight Against COVID-19.

Tendulkar signed off by saying: “The government is working with health experts and only they can help you recover in the best possible manner. So, it is important that we all follow their advise.”

Watch Full Video

The government and doctors are the best judges on how to handle #COVID19. Everyone should adhere to their treatment advice.@MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/zn0WzKwrJg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2020

The 46-year-old, earlier, supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of 21-day lockdown and wrote, “Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Hon‘ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let’s all unite in this war against #COVID19.”

In India, as per the latest reports, over 650 have tested positive for coronavirus. The death toll due to the COVID-19 virus in the country has reached 17 as per the latest health ministry data.