Rajat Patidar, the esteemed captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and his wife Gunjan Patidar have announced the joyous arrival of their baby boy. The couple welcomed their son on Thursday, 19 March 2026, a heartwarming development that has resonated across the cricketing fraternity and among fans. This personal milestone comes at a significant time for Patidar, who is preparing to lead the defending champions into the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal Announce Birth of Daughter, Raaha.

The news of the baby boy's birth has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from teammates, fans, and the wider sporting community, celebrating this new chapter in the couple's lives. Reports suggest a festive atmosphere has enveloped the Patidar household in Indore following the arrival of what many are playfully calling the Junior Captain.

Patidar, born on 1 June 1993, has had a remarkable journey in cricket, rising from an undrafted replacement to a pivotal figure for RCB. He famously led the franchise to its maiden IPL title in 2025, ending an 18-year trophy drought. His leadership and consistent performances have solidified his reputation as a top-order batter in both domestic and franchise cricket. This personal joy now adds another layer to what has been a period of significant professional success for the cricketer.

Adding a poetic touch to this happy occasion is an interesting connection between Patidar and RCB batting coach, Dinesh Karthik. Both cricketers share the same birthday, 1 June, a date that has long been a point of celebration within the RCB camp. Virat Kohli Arrives in Bengaluru For IPL 2026 As RCB Eye Title Defence (Watch Video).

The synchronicity extends further, as the news of Patidar's baby boy follows shortly after Karthik and his wife, Dipika Pallikal, also celebrated a new addition to their family. This shared journey of fatherhood, alongside their deep commitment to the Bengaluru franchise, highlights a unique bond between the mentor and captain.

As Rajat Patidar embraces fatherhood, he also looks ahead to the challenges of the IPL 2026 season, where he will once again lead RCB as they aim to defend their title. The team is scheduled to commence their campaign on 28 March 2026, at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This blend of personal joy and professional responsibility sets the stage for what promises to be another memorable year for the RCB captain.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).