Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The fan-favourite franchise will hope to end its title drought in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The Bengaluru-based franchise has been the talking point every season in the showpiece event. Despite having pulled some of the memorable performances in the IPL, the franchise is yet to cross the finish line. Meanwhile, you can download the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. Under Faf du Plessis, RCB finished fourth in Season 17 of the IPL in the points table and qualified for playoffs, where they were defeated in the Eliminator by 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by RCB at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.
Just like the previous edition, the franchises have been clubbed into two groups of five each. Group 1 comprises defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants are in Group 2. The Indian Premier League 2025 league stage will see each franchise from a group facing other teams from the same group and the other side from the other group twice and take on the remaining teams once. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.
RCB Full IPL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|March 22
|7:30 PM IST
|KKR vs RCB
|Kolkata
|March 28
|7:30 PM IST
|CSK vs RCB
|Chennai
|April 2
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs GT
|Bengaluru
|April 7
|7:30 PM IST
|MI vs RCB
|Mumbai
|April 10
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs DC
|Bengaluru
|April 13
|3:30 PM IST
|RR vs RCB
|Jaipur
|April 18
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs PBKS
|Bengaluru
|April 20
|3:30 PM IST
|PBKS vs RCB
|Chandigarh
|April 24
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs RR
|Bengaluru
|April 27
|7:30 PM IST
|DC vs RCB
|Delhi
|May 3
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|May 9
|7:30 PM IST
|LSG vs RCB
|Lucknow
|May 13
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs SRH
|Bengaluru
|May 17
|7:30 PM IST
|RCB vs KKR
|Bengaluru
After reaching the playoffs in the previous edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will hope they can clear the finish line in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2025.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).