Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The fan-favourite franchise will hope to end its title drought in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The Bengaluru-based franchise has been the talking point every season in the showpiece event. Despite having pulled some of the memorable performances in the IPL, the franchise is yet to cross the finish line. Meanwhile, you can download the Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Full Schedule PDF. Under Faf du Plessis, RCB finished fourth in Season 17 of the IPL in the points table and qualified for playoffs, where they were defeated in the Eliminator by 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by RCB at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Just like the previous edition, the franchises have been clubbed into two groups of five each. Group 1 comprises defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants are in Group 2. The Indian Premier League 2025 league stage will see each franchise from a group facing other teams from the same group and the other side from the other group twice and take on the remaining teams once. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

RCB Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Time Match Venue March 22 7:30 PM IST KKR vs RCB Kolkata March 28 7:30 PM IST CSK vs RCB Chennai April 2 7:30 PM IST RCB vs GT Bengaluru April 7 7:30 PM IST MI vs RCB Mumbai April 10 7:30 PM IST RCB vs DC Bengaluru April 13 3:30 PM IST RR vs RCB Jaipur April 18 7:30 PM IST RCB vs PBKS Bengaluru April 20 3:30 PM IST PBKS vs RCB Chandigarh April 24 7:30 PM IST RCB vs RR Bengaluru April 27 7:30 PM IST DC vs RCB Delhi May 3 7:30 PM IST RCB vs CSK Bengaluru May 9 7:30 PM IST LSG vs RCB Lucknow May 13 7:30 PM IST RCB vs SRH Bengaluru May 17 7:30 PM IST RCB vs KKR Bengaluru

After reaching the playoffs in the previous edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will hope they can clear the finish line in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2025.

