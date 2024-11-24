A fan favourite, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL), having come close to lifting the title in 2016. RCB have always attracted eyeballs, due to their association with Virat Kohli, and strategy to fill their squad with star players, which have often been criticised. The RCB heading into IPL 2025 are eying a new leader having retained only three players, while letting go of their skipper Faf du Plessis, who led the franchise in 2024. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise has been the talking point every season in the IPL. Despite having pulled off some sensational performances with big names in the game of cricket over the years, RCB have not made it past the finish line. This time, RCB will look to do a good job at the IPL 2025 mega auction where they will start with a purse of 83 crore and hope to win the elusive IPL title.

RCB Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Mitchell Starc (11.75 Crore INR).

RCB Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

RCB Previous Season Recap: Under du Plessis, RCB finished fourth in the IPL 2024 points table, and qualified for playoffs, where they were defeated in Eliminator by Rajasthan Royals.

