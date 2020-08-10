Yuzvendra Chahal recently got engaged with YouTuber Dhanshree Verma and wishes are pouring in for the couple from all around the world. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity also extended greetings to the lovebirds. Overwhelmed by the wishes, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner recently took to Instagram and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their acknowledgement. While sharing an adorable picture with his partner, the 30-year-old cricketer wrote: “Thank you everyone for all your good wishes and blessings.” The comment section of the pic was filled in a jiffy as fans continued to praise the couple. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Get Engaged: Indian Spinner Shares Roka Ceremony Pics.

For the unversed, Chahal took everyone by surprise by announcing his engagement with on Dhanshree Verma August 8. While sharing a picture of his Roka ceremony, the veteran cricketer wrote: “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony.” Ever since then, wishes have been pouring in for the couples and Chahal is certainly touched by the love. Meanwhile, have a look at his latest post. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Get Engaged: Times When the Couple Won Our Hearts.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram We said “Yes” along with our families❤️ #rokaceremony A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Aug 8, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

Coming to cricket action, Chahal’s next assignment will go underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in UAE. Over the years, the Haryana-born bowler has been a vital part of RCB’s bowling line-up. However, he hasn’t been able to lift to guide his glory even once. Nevertheless, he’s expected to enjoy bowling in spin-friendly conditions of UAE. Also, many experts like Brad Hogg and Aakash Chopra have backed Virat Kohli and Co to do well. So, it will be interesting to see if RCB will go all the way or will fail again.

