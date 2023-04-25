Resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on April 26, 2023, Wednesday. Before the match between Bangalore and Kolkata gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: David Warner Lauds Delhi Capitals Bowlers After Victory Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on one hand, are on the road to reach the playoffs after registering four wins and three losses out of the seven games that they played. RCB’s last win came during the match against Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, RCB posted a challenging total of 189 on account of Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s magnificent knocks of 62 and 77 respectively. Defending 190, last season’s highest-taker, Harshal Patel, claimed a three-fer that helped Bangalore restricted Rajasthan to 182.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are coming off a heavy defeat against four-time IPL winners, Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, Chennai’s top-order batters pounded Kolkata bowlers for plentiful of runs as Chennai raced off to a colossal 235. Chasing 236, Kolkata could only manage 186 in response, despite fighting knocks from Jason Roy (61) and Rinku Singh (55). Batting and bowling are the only areas that Kolkata need to improve if they are to reach the next stage of the IPL.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Bangalore and Kolkata, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between RCB and KKR, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Bangalore and Kolkata is Bangalore. IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Batters Should Have Been More Proactive, Says Brian Lara.

Google Win Probability for the IPl 2023 match between RCB and KKR. (Source:Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Royal Challengers Bangalore side are the favourites with 55% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their form in their last matches. The prediction further states that Kolkata have got 45% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Kolkata may go on to beat Bangalore, provided if Kolkata put up their best performance.

