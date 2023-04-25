In match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be squaring off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a reverse fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 26, 2023, Wednesday. RCB’s 2023 IPL campaign seems to be on the track but they need to do a little bit in order to reach the playoffs. The Faf Du Plessis-led unit is on a winning run, after a defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Virat Kohli-starring team has managed to win two consecutive games in a row. Their latest win came against Rajasthan Royals. From the start of the 2023 IPL campaign, their top-order batters, especially the likes of Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, have been superb with the bat. While as far as their bowlers are concerned, Mohammed Siraj has been the chief destructor. However, if RCB are to enter the playoffs, they need to sort out their middle-order muddle, and bowling woes as no other bowler other than Siraj has managed to perform well with the ball. When it comes down to Kolkata, their 2023 IPL campaign seems to be off the track as the Nitish Rana-led unit has registered a four-match losing streak and is currently placed in the seventh position after recording two wins and five losses out of the seven games played. En route to their losing streak, they have flopped entirely as a unit – be it in terms of batting or bowling. For KKR, the upcoming match provides them with a perfect opportunity to bounce back and regain their form. IPL 2023: David Warner Lauds Delhi Capitals Bowlers After Victory Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Bangalore and Kolkata have played against each other 31 times with Kolkata winning on 17 occasions and Bangalore emerging winners 14 times.

RCB vs KKR Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Faf Du Plessis (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Nitish Rana (KKR)

Rinku Singh (KKR)

Sunil Narine (KKR)

RCB vs KKR Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, in Bengaluru, on April 26 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

RCB vs KKR Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the RCB vs KKR Match Number 36 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB vs KKR Match Number 36 in India. IPL 2023: Wickets Were More Important, Says Axar Patel After MOTM Performance Against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB vs KKR Match Number 36 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Siraj, Harshal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jagadeesan, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Jason Roy, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Weise, Umesh Yadav, Chakravarthy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma

